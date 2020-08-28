One of the Biggest Gainers at the Opening Bell HP

HP is rising above an ascending wedge pattern.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 28, 2020 12:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Friday morning, HP (HPQ), a provider of computers, printers and printer supplies, gapped up over 2.8% at the open. On Thursday, after market, the company reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.49 dollar, above the estimate, down from 0.58 dollar a year ago on net revenue of 14.3 billion dollars, higher than expected, down from 14.6 billion dollars last year.     

Looking at a daily chart, HP's stock price has been rising inside of an ascending wedge pattern since late-March. For the majority of August price has been chopping above and below the upper trendline. This morning, price opened above and away from the upper trendline, a bullish signal. The RSI is bullish and has just entered overbought territory at 71. Given that we are in a bull market and that the tech sector is still the best performing group, price could maintain an overbought reading for a long period of time. Price will likely continue to push towards the next resistance of 20.75, break through it and continue advancing towards 21.75. If price pulls back, traders should look to the upper trendline as support. If the trendline fails to support price, there is a chance it could hold at 18.00. If price falls below 18.00, it could tumble back to 16.75. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Economic Calendar

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.