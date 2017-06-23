Oil stock investors batten down the hatches

Which Big Oil stocks will be hit the hardest as crude slides again?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2017 1:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This week’s energy world drama is another reminder that all things oil-related can be slippery.

Earlier in the year, OPEC lynchpin Saudi Arabia let it be known that it wanted to see crude oil around $60 a barrel (bbl). Instead, oil has seen its biggest drop in the first half of any year since 1997, with Brent this week bottoming at a seven month low of $45.35. We all know what went wrong, but not even OPEC itself seems to know why. Twenty three straight weeks of higher and higher oil rig counts is a clear enough message that the cartel’s supply agreement isn’t working.

The main price tipping points:

  • Year-high inventories in Europe’s main hub
  • Supply-cut exempt Nigeria nearing the highest oil exports for 17 months
  • U.S. crude oil production (52% from shale in 2016) rising to 9.35 million barrels a day, close to Russia and Saudi levels, despite two consecutive weeks of falling inventories

Big Oil falls hard

For investors in Big Oil, worries that were all but put to sleep earlier in the year have now been dusted off. There’s a bigger chance that stocks of most oil producers will fail to rise this year, after gaining in 2016. Of 18 U.S. and European oil majors, only two, Marathon Petroleum and Spain’s Repsol are trading higher so far this year. They’re up a meagre 4% and 2% respectively and have been sliding since late May. (Marathon’s parent co., Marathon Oil is down 33% year-to-date).

More than ever, cost efficiency and oil production growth will be in the spotlight. Investors will tend to stick with companies that slash the most costs and pump the most oil to maximise cash flow as prices relapse. The table below shows production growth and revenue costs for western European and U.S. oil ‘supermajors’, together with forward price/earnings ratios and forecast dividend yield.

OIL ‘SUPERMAJORS’ P/E, YIELD, REVENUE COST AND PRODUCTION GROWTH

Company  Name

Fwd. Price / Earnings Ratio

Dividend Yield, NTM

Cost of Revenue, % YY TTM

Oil production p/d % chg. YY

Exxon Mobil

21.16

3.79

-3.86

0.85

Chevron

24.09

4.13

2.34

-1.43

ConocoPhillips

110.95

2.36

-6.33

3.3

BP

17.16

6.53

-6.44

-12.91

Royal Dutch Shell

14.45

6.53

0.081

29.55

Total

11.74

5.47

2.19

2.74

Repsol

9.85

5.95

-8.1

16.03








Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index


Key takeaways

  • One possible explanation emerges for why Repsol stock has outperformed its peer group: it has managed to reduce costs marginally whilst ramping up production at the second highest rate
  • World No.1 Exxon barely increased production in its last fiscal year, and an already hefty (for Exxon) circa 4% cost reduction looks hard to repeat
  • Shell’s BG buy added an exponential amount of barrels of oil equivalent production in one fell swoop, whilst costs were flat. A ‘fear discount’ is still weighing on its rating (P/E) after the giant acquisition. But investors may find it is a cheaper play for similar yield (in dollar terms) than its arch rival (Exxon) as oil price uncertainty continues
Related tags: Shares market Brent Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.