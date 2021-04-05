Oil prices flowing lower

Today was the first full day the oil markets had been open since OPEC+ announced a gradual increase on April 1st

April 5, 2021 4:37 PM

Oil prices flowing lower

Today is April 5th, the first full day the oil markets have been open since OPEC+ announced on April 1st that they would gradually increase production by 2 million barrels per day.  They will increase 350,000 bpd May and June and 450,000 bpd thereafter.  US oil markets moved higher on April 1st  and were closed on Friday. UK markets were closed on Friday and today (however Brent is trading in light volume).  In addition, the US showed large builds last week, indicating that there was already plenty of supply to go around.  With the coronavirus uncertain around the world, particularly in Europe, demand is expected to slow more than previously thought.  As a result, oil prices are lower.

What factors move the price of oil?

USOIL had been moving higher since the pandemic lows in mid-April 2020.  From November 2nd, 2020,  it moved aggressively higher and nearly doubled in price.  On November 8th, USOIL spiked above its 2020 high to 67.94, and pulled back to form a dark cloud cover candlestick pattern, which is a reversal pattern.   Price broke lower a few days later and have since calmed.  However, today USOIL is down nearly 4.5% and looking to test the lows of March 23rd, near 57.28.

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe,  USOIL broke lower below the bottom, rising trendline of a symmetrical trendline near 59.20.  This is the first level of resistance.  First support is the March 21st lows near 57.24.  Next support is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 2nd lows to the March 8th highs, near 54.85.  The 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) sits at 47.00.  In addition to the triangle resistance trendline mentioned above, the downward sloping trendline from the triangle crosses near 61.50 before a long-term trendline (green) dating back to November 9th, which crosses near 63.00.

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

As one may expect, UKOIL has almost identical price action as USOIL. Price nearly doubled from early November until March 8th, briefly taking out the highs from 2020 at 71.03 and trading as highs as 71.11. From there UKOIL also pulled back, forming a dark cloud cover. Price broke lower a few days later.  However today UKOIL is down nearly 4%  and is threatening to test the March 23rd lows, near 60.25. 

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, UKOIL broke lower today out of a symmetrical triangle near 62.90, which is the first level of resistance.  First support is at the March 21st lows near 60.25 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 2nd lows to the March 8th highs bear 57.82.  Next support is the 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) at 49.49.  Resistance is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the triangle, then the downward sloping trendline from the triangle (which confluences with the March 21st highs near 65.38.  Additionally,  the March 10th lows act has horizontal resistance near 66.31.

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

Oil is lower today across the board.  However, with the strong NFP employment numbers on Friday and the stronger than expected ISM data from the US, traders may be looking for more attractive levels to buy. Remember that many markets were closed, and traders were off today.  As a result, traders could possibly walk in tomorrow, see prices down roughly 4%, and start scooping up the offers!

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.


Related tags: Brent Oil Trade Ideas OPEC

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.