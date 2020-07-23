Microsoft 4Q EPS Beat Expectations

The Stock has repeatedly refused to close below the $201.40 level, which is now acting as the Key Support...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2020 4:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Microsoft 4Q EPS Beat Expectations

Microsoft (MSFT) announced that fourth-quarter net income fell 15.1% on year to $11.20 billion or $1.46 per share, compared to $1.36 expected.

Total revenue rose 12.8% to $38.03 billion.

The Company's Intelligent Cloud business generated a revenue of $13.40 billion, up 17.0% on year. Azure, Microsoft's flagship cloud computing business, reported quarterly sales growth of 47%, lower than +49% widely expected and +59% in the prior quarter.

Meanwhile, the Company's More Personal Computing unit saw revenue increased 14.0% to $12.90 billion. The coronavirus pandemic helped boost the unit's performance, as more people in lockdowns across the world used its products to work and for entertainment.

In after-market hours, the stock lost nearly 3%.


On a Daily Chart, the Stock has managed to trade at levels above the ascending 20-Day Moving Average


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


It has repeatedly refused to close below the $201.40 level, which is now acting as the Key Support.

In case it climbs back to $216.40, around the record intraday high seen on July 9, further resistance will be encountered at $223.50.

On the other hand, losing the key support at $201.40 would open a path toward the next support at $193.55.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.