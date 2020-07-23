Microsoft 4Q EPS Beat Expectations
Microsoft (MSFT) announced that fourth-quarter net income fell 15.1% on year to $11.20 billion or $1.46 per share, compared to $1.36 expected.
Total revenue rose 12.8% to $38.03 billion.
The Company's Intelligent Cloud business generated a revenue of $13.40 billion, up 17.0% on year. Azure, Microsoft's flagship cloud computing business, reported quarterly sales growth of 47%, lower than +49% widely expected and +59% in the prior quarter.
Meanwhile, the Company's More Personal Computing unit saw revenue increased 14.0% to $12.90 billion. The coronavirus pandemic helped boost the unit's performance, as more people in lockdowns across the world used its products to work and for entertainment.
In after-market hours, the stock lost nearly 3%.
On a Daily Chart, the Stock has managed to trade at levels above the ascending 20-Day Moving Average.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
It has repeatedly refused to close below the $201.40 level, which is now acting as the Key Support.
In case it climbs back to $216.40, around the record intraday high seen on July 9, further resistance will be encountered at $223.50.
On the other hand, losing the key support at $201.40 would open a path toward the next support at $193.55.
