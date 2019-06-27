﻿

Markets On Tenterhooks As G20 Kicks Off

The meetings have kicked-off and volatility remains capped whilst traders await potentially market-moving headlines and trade developments. We take a look at a couple of JPY pairs around the event.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 27, 2019 11:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Markets On Tenterhooks As G20 Kicks Off | USD/JPY, CHF/JPY

The meetings have kicked-off and volatility remains capped whilst traders await potentially market-moving headlines and trade developments. We take a look at a couple of JPY pairs around the event.


Markets were given a gentle lift in sprits yesterday on announcement that the US and China had agreed to a trade truce ahead of the G20 talks. And today, Trump has since agreed to no preconditions for his meeting with Xi. Whilst these developments do little to confirm talks will ultimately become a success, they’re a step in the right direction and a much softer approach than Trump has known to take ahead of other, key events. That said, Trump has lined up no fewer than nine bilateral meetings for the event, most likely in a bid to pile on the pressure on Xi for a more favourable meeting tomorrow.


THURSDAY
23:30 GMT          Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

FRIDAY
00:15 GMT          Bilateral meeting with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
00:35 GMT          Modi
0115 GMT           German Chancellor Angela Merkel
0500 GMT           Russian President Vladimir Putin
06:30 GMT          Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
23:15 GMT          Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

SATURDAY
02:30 GMT          Chinese President Xi Jinping
04:05 GMT          Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

For now, markets are on tenterhooks as they await developments of the meeting. However, it’s possible we may have to wait until markets are closed for the weekend before the more meaningful headlines hit the screens, which could leave markets vulnerable to gaps on Monday. But with markets focussed on the success or failure of the Trump-Xi talks, it could have a binary effect on Monday mornings open and subsequent moves. In short, successful talks could see less demand for safe havens (JPY, CHF, gold, bonds etc) and demand for riskier assets (Equities, commodity FX - AUD, NZD, CAD) and the reverse could be true if deemed a failure.


Technically USD/JPY remains in a downtrend, although its seen a retracement from its lows.

  • A bearish pinbar has respected the 20-day eMA and 61.8% Fibonacci level, and bearish swing traders could look to fade into moved around this resistance area.
  • However, during its decline it’s the first retracement that’s surpassed the 50% level to suggest a subtle shift in sentiment at the lows.
  • Regardless, we’d be interested in short positions if the bearish structure holds below the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
  • This would assume G20 talks see demand for JPY crosses ahead of the weekend or after Monday’s open.




If we were to seek a bullish scenario around G20 talks, CHF/JPY could make an interesting setup, even if less of an obvious choice.

  • The cross has produced two higher lows above the 2017 low and now broken out of its 230 pip range.
  • Moreover, price action is building a base above the breakout level and compressing near its highs.
  • A direct above the highs assumes trend continuation and reaffirms its position in a new range between the 110 – 112 area.
  • A break back below key support takes it back within range and labels it a fakeout / bull trap.

Related tags: Asia US USD Forex China

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
April 4, 2024 10:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asia articles

multiple graphics card with 3 fans for the purpose of crypto mining
AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 9, 2023 06:08 PM
    Japanese Flag
    USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
        Japanese Flag
        USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 25, 2022 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.