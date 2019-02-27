Markets chew on Brexit delay

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 27, 2019 4:59 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The implications of a potential delay in Brexit and the pound’s new found strength are working against the FTSE this morning and even though several blue chips like ITV, Weir Group and homebuilder Taylor Wimpey turned in good results, this was not enough to stem the tide.

As of yesterday the Prime Minister has agreed that MPs will be able to vote on delaying Britain’s departure from the EU if they decide to reject the revised Brexit proposal she is currently working on. She cited the fact that businesses and government are seriously unprepared for a hard Brexit as one of her main reasons for the proposal. 

While the delay helps avoid some of the consequences of an abrupt departure from the EU it also is keeping industry in a sort of limbo that doesn’t allow for long term planning and hampers a number of business decisions. Brexit could end up being delayed until 2021, which, for a lot of businesses will mean operating with one hand tied behind their backs for another two years.

Investors take dim view of M&S’s Ocado deal

Marks & Spencer has finally initiated the process of branching off into online sales and deliveries with the purchase of Ocado. The supermarket chain will take over from Waitrose as Ocado’s main partner in September 2020 when the Waitrose deal runs out.

Strategically it is a smart move in a situation when high street sales for most UK supermarkets have been losing ground to online sales. But M&S’s decision comes with a hefty price tag of £750 million. 

To raise that money the supermarket chain will launch a £600 million rights issue and cut the dividend payout by 40%. Investors were less than positive on the details of the deal, punishing the company with an 8% decline in share price.

Oil and currencies steady

Yesterday’s onslaught on oil futures seems to have petered out and prices stabilized this morning for both Brent crude and WTI. Some major headwinds remain in place with President Trump calling on OPEC to relax production because prices are too high in his view, but the prospect of a Sino-US trade deal is pushing the market in the opposite direction because it could help boost the Chinese economy and consequently oil demand. 

The currency markets are also slightly less volatile this morning with the pound rising 0.14% against the dollar on the back of domestic Brexit news.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.