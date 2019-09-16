Market Brief Oil Surges 14 on Saudi Oil Strike FX Impact Limited

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 16, 2019 5:06 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Oil Surges 14% on Saudi Oil Strike, FX Impact Limited


  • The weekend’s drone strikes on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia dominated markets, with oil prices ultimately finishing the day around 13% higher, its fourth-largest one day rise on record. Tensions in the region remain elevated with US authorities blaming the attack on Iran.
  • FX: The oil-sensitive loonie was predictably the strongest major currency today, though it only rose about 0.3% against the greenback. European currencies brought up the rear, with both the euro and pound falling against their rivals.
  • Commodities: Gold tacked on about 0.5% in general risk-off trade.

  • US indices finished roughly 0.5% lower today, as oil prices represent a key cost for most firms (not to mention the potential impact on consumer spending).
  • Energy (XLE) was by far the strongest sector, gaining roughly 4% in its biggest one-day rise this year. Material stocks (XLB) were the weakest sector on the day.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Oil companies were big beneficiaries of the surge in oil prices, with megacaps Exxon Mobile (XOM, +1%) and Chevron (CVX, +2%) both bucking the bearish trend in broader markets.
    • General Motors (GM) dropped -4% after 50k UAW workers began a potentially long strike.
    • Overstock.com (OSTK) fell another -21% to unwind about half of the short squeeze that was driving the troubled retailer in the first half of the month.

Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.