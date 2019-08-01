Managing expectations

No surprises, then, from the Federal Reserve, which announced a 25bps cut for its federal funds, while leaving the door open to further easing. Officials had been talking up a weaker global backdrop, but the economic picture is benign and unlikely to change any time soon.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 1, 2019 5:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

No surprises, then, from the Federal Reserve, which announced a 25bps cut for its federal funds, while leaving the door open to further easing. Officials had been talking up a weaker global backdrop, but the economic picture is benign and unlikely to change any time soon.

US markets were not impressed. All were down, led by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, which fell -01.09% and -1.30% respectively. Asian markets, also reacting to the unproductive US-China trade talks in Shanghai, followed suit, falling to six-week lows.

European markets presented a mixed picture, ahead of the release of the July manufacturing PMIs for Europe. The top performers on the FTSE 100 were the London Stock Exchange Group, up 6.25% on its Refinitiv deal, and Standard Chartered, on positive half-year results. The main laggards were Mondi and Royal Dutch Shell.

The dollar jumped to a two-year high against the euro and a two-month high against the yen, after the Fed dampened hopes for a series of interest rate cuts. The euro fell to $1.1045, while sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2125, or 7.1% over the past three months on no-deal Brexit fears. Brent crude fell 1.6% to $63.99, and US crude was down 1.6% at $57.65.

Related tags: UK 100 China US Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.