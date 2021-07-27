﻿

Lower coronavirus cases higher IMF projections boosts GBP

The IMF upgraded growth for the UK for 2021 to 7%

July 27, 2021 4:52 PM

Lower coronavirus cases, higher IMF projections boosts GBP

The number of new coronavirus cases across the UK are falling and the Pound is rising.  New cases have been falling since the last Monday, Freedom Day, when the government lifted all restrictions still in place from the coronavirus.  In addition, as a result of the expected spike in demand and spending in the UK, the IMF upgraded the growth for 2021 to 7% from 5.3% in April. This was good news for Boris Johnson who said,  “good signs that our economy is bouncing back faster than expected, but there are still challenges ahead.”  Chancellor Rishi Sunak also commented that they “remain focused on protecting and creating as many jobs as possible”.  In addition, according to the FT, England will begin to allow double vaccinated US and EU tourists back into the country, which will hopefully create additional jobs.

GBP/USD has been in a large trading range since February between 1.3660 and 1.4210.  On the day of the reopening for the UK, price had moved lower and pierced through the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.3712.  The next day, GBP/USD broke through the bottom trendline of the channel and traded as low as 1.3571.  However, since then, the pair has been on a one-way move higher, currently trading near 1.3890! Horizonal and trendline resistance are just above at 1.3900/1.3920, followed by additional horizontal resistance near 1.4080.  Minor horizontal support is below at 1.3780 followed by the 200 Day Moving Average, currently at 1.3712.  The 1.3571 recent lows provide additional support below.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With the FOMC on Wednesday, some may attribute the strength in GBP/USD to the weakness in the US Dollar, as yields continue to fall ahead of the statement.  However, the Pound is stronger against the Euro as well.  EUR/GBP has been trading within a range since mid-February between 0.8472 and 0.8731.  Within that range, the pair has been moving lower in a descending wedge formation since late April.  However, on Freedom Day and the day after, the Pound was weaker, and EUR/GBP bounced out of the descending wedge (as expected) but halted at horizontal resistance near 0.8673.  Since then, the Pound has been stronger and EUR/GBP has fallen back into the wedge and the pair is currently testing the bottom trendline, near 0.8505.  Horizontal support is at the bottom of the range is below, near 0.8470. Horizontal resistance is above the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 0.8560, then again near 0.8616 and the July 20th highs of 0.9670.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With a dovish FOMC expected this week, along with a dovish ECB last week, the Pound could continue to see more upside.  Next week, the BOE will get its chance in the spotlight.  Will they continue to taper based on the new IMF forecast?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Coronavirus Forex GBP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises on Google, Apple AI chatter
Today 01:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ and FOMC Meetings Key Focus in Financial Markets – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
Today 06:10 AM
GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
Yesterday 11:57 PM
Nikkei 225 longs favoured into BOJ and Fed rate decisions, Nvidia GPU conference
Yesterday 11:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.