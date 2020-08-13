Li Ning (2331.HK) Confirmed An Inverted Head and Shoulder Pattern After the Upbeat Result
Li Ning (2331), a sportswear company, reported that 1H adjusted net income climbed 22% on year to 683 million yuan and operating profit increased 32% to 898 million yuan on revenue of 6.18 billion yuan, down 1%.
After posting this upbeat result, the stock jumped 10%. In fact, the stock outperforms than the market as the prices soared more than 90% from March, while Hang Seng Index was up around 15% only.
Citibank said the increase of 1H adjusted net profit is over the bank's estimation at 12%. The bank said the growth was driven by better-than-expected sales and margins as well as lower-than-expected cost.
From a technical point of view, the stock confirmed an inverted Head & Shoulder pattern, calling for a further upside.
Currently, the prices are reaching the record high level, suggesting a strong bullish trend.
Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at HK$28.0 (the high of July). Trading above this level, the stock could consider a rise to the resistance level at HK$37.6 (100% measured move) and HK$42.0 (measured target of inverted Head & Shoulder).
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
After posting this upbeat result, the stock jumped 10%. In fact, the stock outperforms than the market as the prices soared more than 90% from March, while Hang Seng Index was up around 15% only.
Citibank said the increase of 1H adjusted net profit is over the bank's estimation at 12%. The bank said the growth was driven by better-than-expected sales and margins as well as lower-than-expected cost.
From a technical point of view, the stock confirmed an inverted Head & Shoulder pattern, calling for a further upside.
Currently, the prices are reaching the record high level, suggesting a strong bullish trend.
Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at HK$28.0 (the high of July). Trading above this level, the stock could consider a rise to the resistance level at HK$37.6 (100% measured move) and HK$42.0 (measured target of inverted Head & Shoulder).
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
February 14, 2024 02:44 AM
February 8, 2024 01:01 AM