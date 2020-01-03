Iran killing unsettles the markets oil shoots higher

A new decade, a new conflict.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 3, 2020 6:37 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A new decade, a new conflict. The post-holiday market daze was shattered Friday after the US used a targeted airstrike to kill a top Iranian military leader, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ overseas forces Qassem Soleimani. The conflict between the US and Iran which has simmered throughout  last year and has resulted in tanker seizures and the blowing up of top Saudi Arabian refining facilities is now on course for a new escalation as Tehran has already promised harsh retaliation.

Oil prices shot up in the wake of the move as did other safe haven assets such as bonds and gold. Brent crude jumped up over 4% and broke above the $69 line before it ran into the first slew of light selling while gold has moved up in a smooth line to $1,551.

Airlines hardest hit

European stocks plunged  across the board with the DAX taking the worst damage, falling 1.83%. In London, airlines were hit the hardest because of the spike in oil prices but the FTSE’s decline was somewhat tempered by stronger oil stocks and a rally in British American Tobacco shares.

Iran headlines completely overshadowed news that China has broken off the London-Shanghai stock trading link because of tensions in Hong Kong. In the current environment where oil, gold and share prices are all responding fast to the Middle East news it may take a while before markets fully digest the fact that the business ties with China, which the UK has worked so hard to build up over the last decade but particularly since the Brexit decision, could now be called into question, leaving the UK hanging at a time when it needs trade deals more than ever.

Related tags: UK 100 Shares market Oil

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.