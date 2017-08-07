Idea of the Day Getting bearish on the pound

The outlook for the pound seems to be dimming again. Firstly, GBP has failed to stage a decent recovery on Monday even though the post-NFP dollar rally has faded and the buck is struggling.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2017 9:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: The outlook for the pound seems to be dimming again. Firstly, GBP has failed to stage a decent recovery on Monday even though the post-NFP dollar rally has faded and the buck is struggling. Added to that, political woes are once more building. Some analysts are starting to worry that October’s Conservative Party conference could hold some sterling-negative surprises including a leadership challenge and more confusion on the government’s Brexit negotiating stance.

From a technical perspective, although GBP/USD managed to stay above key $1.30 support after Friday’s sell off, the recovery has been tepid and last week’s highs around 1.3445 seem like a long way off. The other thing that made us wary of a move to 1.35 and beyond in cable was the relatively narrow “rally”, with GBP/USD doing well, but the broader sterling index remaining close to its lowest levels since January. Unless sterling rallies across a broader range of currencies, then even if the dollar continues to weaken, upside in cable could be limited.

How: We would recommend waiting for a half-hearted GBP/USD rally before looking for this pair to fall further, at least in the short term. A move back to 1.3130-50, Friday’s highs, could trigger another sell-off. US CPI on Friday could also knock sterling off course if US price pressures show signs of building. Obviously some of the UK focused political risks could take a few months to materialise, but the Autumn could be a weak few months for sterling, and with event risk on the horizon it could limit interest in the pound in the coming weeks.

Another way to express a weak pound view is to look at the FTSE 100. The UK index has a negative correlation with the pound, as you can see in the chart below. So, when the pound tumbles this can be good news for UK blue chips.

Chart 1: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 


Related tags: Idea of the day Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Idea of the day articles

Trade idea of the day: Can Bitcoin take $10,000?
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 24, 2018 09:07 AM
    Trade idea of the day: Is Lloyds undervalued ahead of reporting on Wednesday?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 23, 2018 06:35 AM
      Trade idea of the day: JD Sports to 393p in the near term?
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 17, 2018 06:51 AM
        Trade idea of the day: GBP/USD to 1.4345?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 16, 2018 09:11 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.