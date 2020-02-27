IAG Dumps 10 Ahead Of Fridays Final Results

BA is down 10% today, 20% across the week on Heathrow news & coronavirus. Final results due tomorrow.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 27, 2020 10:14 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
British Airway’s parent company IAG are expected to report final results tomorrow. The results come as the share prices plunges to a 4-month low after having shed 20% of its value this week and 10% of its value today.

News that the Court of Appeal has found plans for a third runway at Heathrow unlawful sent the share price sharply lower on Thursday. 

The news added pressure to the airline, which is already on the back-foot owing to the impact of coronavirus and the anticipation of lower demand globally. 

British Airways joined other airlines in suspending flights to a and from mainland China back in January. Today BA has cancelled some flights to and from Milan, Italy and Seoul, South Korea as a result of reduced demand. 

Investors will be almost solely focused on commentary on the impact of coronavirus in IAG's outlook. It will be very difficult for the airline to quantify the expected impact, but we are certain that they will attempt to. Disruption in the first quarter is expected to be significant but the effects could easily spill over into the second quarter and beyond.

So far, Air France KLM has said that it expects to lose €150 - €200 million should flights to Asia be suspended until April. A similar number from IAG could be in the pipeline. 

Chart thoughts
IAG has been on a virtually uninterrupted bullish run since hitting a low of 410p at the end of the summer. Since then the share price has rallied some 65% to a high of 684p in mid-January.
The share price has plunged 20% this week, breaking through the 50, 100 and then today the 200 sma, on the daily tax negating the bullish trend

Immediate support can be seen at 485p (high 1st Oct & 23rd September) prior to 450p (low 3rd Oct) and 410p (Aug low).

Resistance can be seen at 516p (200sma), prior to 546p (today’s high) and 576p (100 sma).

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.