Hang Seng Pauses for Breath Ahead of Alibaba’s Earnings

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2021 2:42 AM
12 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Better-than-expected data from China and the Xi-Biden meeting boosted sentiment for Asian equities this week

Tencent holdings has been a top performer among the Hang Seng mega-caps, rising 3.6% over the past five sessions. China’s retail sales and industrial output beat expectations, and news that President Xi and Joe Biden held an amicable meeting provided a boost to sentiment across Asian equity markets yesterday. It is the first time the two leaders have met ‘face to face’ since Biden was sworn in as president.

The Hang Seng also rose to a 13-day high by yesterday’s close, although technical resistance and looming earnings reports suggest the index is likely to pause around current levels before its next directional move.

 

Alibaba earnings set for tomorrow

Alibaba (9988 / BABA) are set to release their Q2 earnings tomorrow night, before the US market opens. You can read the full earnings preview by Joshua Warner here. And as the second largest company by market cap on the index, it’s an important one to watch for Hang Seng traders. According to Refinitiv, the mean analyst’s estimate is CNY 1.59 per, compared with CNY 2.25 per share for the same quarter last year. It remains a ‘buy’ overall (11 strong buys and 17 buys) with 2 analysts recommending a ‘hold’ and no sells. It currently trades at HKD $162 and the mean price target is $248.17, which leaves around +48% of potential should it deliver to expectations.

 

 

Weaker HKD acting as a potential headwind on HSI

We’re getting mixed signals from a couple of correlations with the Hang Seng. Volume analysis suggests prices could remain supportive as the OBV (on balance volume) is correlating with price action which shows bulls remains the dominant force overall. Moreover, as we noted in a previous report, the OBV managed to break a price cycle high ahead of price action – which is why we have favoured an eventual bullish breakout on the Hang Seng.

The weaker HKD may act as a headwind for Hang Seng gains, although volumes are supportive of prices overall

However, the HKD/USD correlation has broken down a bit lately as the surging US dollar has kept HKD under pressure. This has seen the index rise whilst HKD/USD remains near its lows, although it is trying to turn higher to re-establish its positive correlation. On balance we believe volumes remain bullish for the Hang Seng so it should remain supported, although it may meet resistance over the near-term. And another potential headwind for the index is if Alibaba’s earnings report disappoints on Friday.

 

Hang Seng’s correction likely completed around 25,500

We can see on the daily chart that the Hang Seng has recovered back above 25k and formed a higher low, with a bullish hammer around the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The 50-day SMA has also been respected as support. Gap resistance resides around 29,500 and we may find it acts as resistance leading into Alibaba’s earnings report.

The Hang Seng printed a bullish engulfing candle last week, and is now eyeing a break of the October high

Our bias remains bullish above 25k, so would welcome any dips towards that level as we anticipate prices will eventually break above October’s high and target the 26,700 – 26,860 level.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Shares market Equities Technical Analysis Alibaba Group Holding Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD implied vols pick up ahead of key data: European open
Today 04:44 AM
AUD/USD, USD/CNH whipsawed as PBOC cuts rates
Today 03:16 AM
USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?
Today 01:23 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Nasdaq leads a rally, but stress is evident in FX markets
Yesterday 07:04 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 05:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

Research
The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
By:
Matt Simpson
October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 6, 2022 12:21 AM
        Research
        Alibaba set for wider appeal with primary Hong Kong listing
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2022 09:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.