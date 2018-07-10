Global equities higher as focus shifts away from politics and trade wars

FTSE traders experienced a roller coaster ride in trading on Tuesday, after stocks rose and fell before rebounding again on the US open, tracing Wall Street higher.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 10, 2018 12:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
FTSE traders experienced a roller coaster ride in trading on Tuesday, after stocks rose and fell before rebounding again on the US open, tracing Wall Street higher.  With the political picture looking more stable today, as Theresa May survives yet another political storm, leaving the pound to shift its focus back to data; more specifically industrial and manufacturing production and the first monthly GDP release.

 Whilst the GDP printed in line with expectations at 0.3%, both manufacturing and industrial production figures failed to live up to forecasts, pulling the pound off session highs of $1.33. There was little in the release to suggest that the BoE will be raising rates in three weeks’ time.

Barclays Report Rise In Consumer Spending
The pound didn’t remain downbeat for too long, after Barclay’s consumer spending report showed that spending increased 5.1% year on year and more importantly non- essential spending jumped 5.5% year on year, its biggest increase in 18 months. These figures highlight the feel-good factor from the world cup and the warmer weather, which has encouraged consumers to loosen the strings round their purses. Furthermore, the figures only take into account the first England match meaning that July could see some bumper figures as well. Higher spending suggests a happier consumer and points to an increase in inflation down the line.

Increased consumer spending data from Barclay’s, in addition to encouraging results from clothes retailer Matalan was sufficient to boost Next from a second straight session, up 1.7% on the day. Luxury fashion retailer Burberry was also trading 2% higher ahead of a trading update tomorrow.

Wall Street Rallies for 4th Straight Session
Wall Street has opened on the front foot extending gains from the previous session, one of the strongest sessions in over a month. An extended silence from trade war rhetoric has enabled investors to focus more attention on fundamentals of economic and earnings growth and less attention on uncertainties surrounding trade and tariffs which had previously been weighing on sentiment and dampened market rises. That is not to say that these trade war concerns have disappeared, but simply they have been put on the back-burner, with earnings season now set to take central stage. 

Expectations are for earning season to deliver a 20% year on year increase in S&P earnings, down slightly from the 24.8% of the previous quarter, but still the second-best quarter in 8 years. Earning season unofficially kicks off on Friday with 4 of the biggest US banks.


Related tags: UK 100 Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
Today 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
Today 01:19 PM
EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
Today 08:34 AM
Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBA mins point to quarterly CPI figures for policy clues
Today 05:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.