GlaxoSmithKline key resistance at 1369p

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company, announced that annual profits be at the lower end of its forecast range, an expected decline of between 1% and 4%.

Financial Analyst
October 28, 2020 10:24 AM
Financial Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company, announced that annual profits be at the lower end of its forecast range, an expected decline of between 1% and 4%. The company said the pandemic hit demand in its vaccines business. However, GlaxoSmithKline reported a third quarter net profit of £1.24 billion, ahead of expectations, compared with £1.55 billion a year earlier. 

From a technical point of view, the stock price remains in a downtrend capped by its 20DMA. Prices have filled the bearish gap opened on the 22th of October and are resuming their down trend below the resistance at 1369p (internal trend line). The daily RSI remains capped by a declining trend line. A break below the swing low at 1324p would open the way to a further decline towards 1270p (Fib projection). Alternatively, a push above 1369p would call for a limited rise towards the resistance at 1430p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.