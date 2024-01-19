GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls after dismal sales. DAX rises for a second session as PPI falls.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:15 AM
united_kingdom_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after dismal sales 

  • Retail Sales 3.2% MoM Dec vs 1.4% 
  • US Michigan Consumer Sentiment 70 vs 69.7 expected 
  • GGBP/USD rebounds from 1.26 

The pound is falling after UK retail sales fell at the fastest pace since the pandemic lockdown three years ago, fueling concerns that the economy could slide into a shallow recession. 

UK retail sales fell 3.2% MoM in December, worse than the 0.5% drop that economists had forecast. This comes after an upwardly revised 1.4% MoM growth in November when Black Friday sales supported sales. 

The data points to a picture of a stagnating economy as 15-year high interest rates and still high inflation mean households are still being squeezed. 

The data contrasts sharply with the picture in the US, where shoppers spent heavily in the build-up to Christmas and across the holiday period, helping US retail sales rise to beat forecasts. 

GBP/USD fell after the data, highlighting the divergence between the two economies. The market is pricing in the first rate cut by June and more than 1% worth of cuts in 2024. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is set to rise across the week, marking its second straight week of gains. The USD has been boosted by a series of solid U.S. macro data points highlighting the resilience of the economy, which supported Federal Reserve commentary pushing back on early rate cuts. 

Looking ahead, US Michigan sentiment data is expected to tick higher. Federal Reserve speakers could also influence the USD. 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis 

GBP/USD continues to trade within a familiar range. The price rebounded off support at 1.26, and gains are capped by the 20 SMA at 1.27. Buyers will look for a rose above here to bring 1.2785, the January high, into focus, ahead of 1.2830, the December high. 

Should sellers successfully defend the 20 SMA, the price could test 1.26 again. A break below here exposes the 200 SMA at 1.2550. 

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX rises for a second straight session 

  • Germany's PPI fell to -1.2% MoM 
  • ECB Lagarde to speak  
  • DAX tests 20 SMA resistance 

The DAX and its European peers are signaling a modestly higher open on Friday, adding to gains in the previous session and helped higher by a record high on the NASDAQ 100. 

On the data front, the German PPI showed a 1.2% school after falling 0.5% in November. This was ahead of forecasts of a 0.5% fall. The data bodes well for a continued fall in CPI inflation but also highlights the weakening. 

The data comes after the minutes of the ECB meeting showed that policymakers were concerned over the outlook for the economy but did not mention any rate cuts. 

Looking ahead, ECB president Christine Lagarde is due to speak again and will likely reiterate that the central bank is on track to lower inflation to its target 2% level, but the job has not been done. Earlier in the week, she also hinted at a summer rent. 

Looking ahead to the US market sentiment could also be influenced by US Michigan sentiment and remind head speakers. 

DAX forecast – technical analysis 

The DAX found support on the 50 SMA and has rebounded higher. The price is testing resistance at the 20 SMA at 16665. Buyers will need to rise above here to extend gains towards 16840, last week’s high, and 17000, the all-time high. 

Support can be seen at 16400, the 50 SMA, and 16350. Below here, sellers could test 16000 round number.

DAX forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Dax

Latest market news

View more
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Today 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Today 03:11 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:56 PM
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Yesterday 06:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 09:06 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 17, 2024 08:46 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 16, 2024 08:45 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 15, 2024 09:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.