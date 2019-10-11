The FTSE 250, which is compiled of mainly domestically focused stocks is soaring up 2.5% from the open. The likes of Marks and Spencer, Galliford Try and Grafton Group have gains into double digits, to name a few.

The stocks on the FTSE 250 are very exposed to the UK economy and UK consumer sentiment. They took a big hit following the Brexit referendum and have experienced a challenging trading environment since as Brexit uncertainty has dragged on consumer confidence. A no deal Brexit could have inflicted significant further damage on these stocks. The prospect of a no deal Brexit being avoided is like Christmas has come earlier and this optimism is being reflected in the soaring prices.

These will be the stocks to continue watching; stocks that could well push higher on increased Brexit deal optimism, or lower if fear of a no deal creeps in again.

Source: Bloomberg