FTSE250 Soars 25 On Brexit Deal Optimism

FTSE 250 soars on Brexit deal optimism owing to domestically exposed stocks

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 11, 2019 8:17 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
If it wasn’t for the last minute nothing would get done – it would seem that the time pressure of the looming Brexit date has finally sparked a sense of urgency among leaders to move the EU and the UK closer to a deal. 

Whilst a new deal is still not done and dusted by any means, early reports from both sides following the Michel Barnier and Steve Barclay Brexit meeting are sounding optimistic and indicate that a deal could be agreed before the 19th October deadline. Intensive Brexit talks will continue with investors watching developments closely. 

The pound surged a further 1% in early trade, extending 1.8% gains from the previous session and hitting a fresh three week high of $1.2549. Pound trader are growing in confidence that a no deal Brexit will be avoided in three weeks’ time.
With a strong pound and multinationals making up around 70 % of the FTSE 100, the gauge of the top 100 stocks is not necessarily the best gauge for Brexit.

Why is the FTSE 250 a good Brexit fear/ optimsm gauge?

The FTSE 250, which is compiled of mainly domestically focused stocks is soaring up 2.5% from the open. The likes of Marks and Spencer, Galliford Try and Grafton Group have gains into double digits, to name a few.

The stocks on the FTSE 250 are very exposed to the UK economy and UK consumer sentiment. They took a big hit following the Brexit referendum and have experienced a challenging trading environment since as Brexit uncertainty has dragged on consumer confidence. A no deal Brexit could have inflicted significant further damage on these stocks. The prospect of a no deal Brexit being avoided is like Christmas has come earlier and this optimism is being reflected in the soaring prices.
These will be the stocks to continue watching; stocks that could well push higher on increased Brexit deal optimism, or lower if fear of a no deal creeps in  again.

Source: Bloomberg

Related tags: Shares market Sterling Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.