FTSE stalls ahead of EU Brexit decision

London’s blue chip index is flirting with the flat line this morning as Britain awaits a decision by the EU on whether the Friday Brexit deadline will be extended and by how long. Tesco’s better than expected profits and the subsequent rally are providing some support as is the first big London IPO this year of payments processor Network International.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 10, 2019 7:23 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
London’s blue chip index is flirting with the flat line this morning as Britain awaits a decision by the EU on whether the Friday Brexit deadline will be extended and by how long. Tesco’s better than expected profits and the subsequent rally are providing some support as is the first big London IPO this year of payments processor Network International.

Although PM Theresa May asked only for a delay until 30 June EU leaders are expected to propose a much longer extension at a European summit later today. Sterling’s cautious trading is reflecting concerns that the PM may not be in the position to accept a long delay for fear of a rebellionwithin her own party and that a series of shorter delays will keep the market hanging. The pound is trading within a few pips' range against the dollar and the euro, awaiting further signals which will be supplied later in the day when the ECB meets and when the Fed releases its latest minutes.

IMF cuts US growth forecast

The Fed’s minutes are expected to provide little by way of surprise as the main outline of the central bank’s decision has already been made public: no rate hike at the moment and no rate hikes throughout the year. But the scale of the US slowdown will remain a drag on the market given that the IMF has now slashed its growth forecasts to 2.3% this year rather than the initially predicted 2.9%. The dollar market is barely breathing with the greenback trading marginally lower but in a very thin range against most majors.
Related tags: UK 100 Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.