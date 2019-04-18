FTSE slides on Asia Wall Street cues

The FTSE has started the day in negative territory taking its cue from a weakening in Asian markets and a subdued close on Wall Street

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 18, 2019 8:42 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE has started the day in negative territory taking its cue from a weakening in Asian markets and a subdued close on Wall Street. BAE Systems is among the lead fallers as the company struggles to push through its plans to build a new production site in Cheshire but Unilever is pulling higher following a report showing a growth in sales. The volumes are thinner than usual as traders prepare for a four-day Easter weekend which will see markets reopen on Tuesday.

Farage’s Brexit party in the lead for European elections

In a development that must have European leaders eating their hats, Nigel Farage’s Brexit party has surged in the polls as the clear leader to win in European elections. The party which was only formed in January, has overtaken Labour, Conservatives and UKIP as the likely winner. Whether related or not, the pound, which has been the barometer of all things Brexit, is nudging lower against the dollar this morning, heading for the $1.300 line.

Pinterest IPOs at $19 a share  

Showing that investors’ appetite for tech stocks is not abating, social media site Pinterest IPOed in New York yesterday at a price of $19 a share, up from an initial range of $15 to $17. The site, which operates mainly based on picture postings, has managed to raise $1.43 billion in its IPO offering and will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday.
Related tags: Shares market Sterling UK 100 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.