FTSE opens up Hong Kong goes to the polls

FTSE is trading higher, being led by Glencore and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, both up over 2% on the morning

November 22, 2019 6:59 AM

The FTSE is marginally up this morning att 0.85%. The index is being led by Glencore and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, both up over 2% on the morning. Other gainers include Monzi, Bunzl and Coca Cola.

In Asian markets the Hang Seng and Nikkei both closed up. This is the last day of trading prior to elections in Hong Kong at the weekend which are being seen as a barometer of how much support demonstrators in the territory enjoy from the public at large. The Hang Seng finished the day up 128 points. In the background we have the ongoing US-China trade talks with Chinese premier Xi Jinping telling a conference today that his country was still working hard resolve the trade war.

Pound falls on Labour manifesto

The big focus in the UK has been on the Labour Party’s manifesto, which was published yesterday. Special attention is being paid to just how radical it is and what sort of damage Labour could potentially inflict on UK PLC, particularly around privatization and taxation policies. The reaction of the pound seems to have been negative, with sterling plunging this morning from 1.293 to 1.286 vs the USD having been largely range bound yesterday.

German economy dodges recession

In Europe it’s all about the German economy at the moment and what that could do to the Eurozone if it slipped into recession. Luckily Germany’s Federal Statistical Office confirmed this morning that the national economy was still growing in Q3, up 0.1%. The fact that many EUR traders were so focused on that confirmation shows just how close things stand. A number of other indicators – and influential European economists – had been predicting a recession. Despite some heavy selling of the EUR early this morning, it is now climbing back towards 1.106 vs the USD.

Related tags: UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.