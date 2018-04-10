FTSE opens higher as Chinese presidential comments smooth waters between US and China

The FTSE 100 started Tuesday morning on a positive note, trading 0.42% higher after opening at 7,225.51 supported by positive remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the opening of China’s economy. He said that the country will significantly broaden market access to its banking, securities and insurance sectors and increase cooperation with foreign financial markets. Significantly, he avoided any direct comments about US imports and offered a softer remark about the world experiencing an "overwhelming trend toward openness".

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 10, 2018 5:08 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 started Tuesday morning on a positive note, trading 0.42% higher after opening at 7,225.51 supported by positive remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the opening of China’s economy. 

He said that the country will significantly broaden market access to its banking, securities and insurance sectors and increase cooperation with foreign financial markets. Significantly, he avoided any direct comments about US imports and offered a softer remark about the world experiencing an "overwhelming trend toward openness".

Although most of the comments did not come as a surprise – China has been pursuing a policy of gradually opening its markets to foreign investors over a number of years – having these views confirmed by Xi was welcomed in Asia, Europe and the US.

In Asia the Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.7%, the Hang Seng Index rallied 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite increased 0.5% in response to Xi’s speech. US stocks closed slightly higher on Monday and then stock futures continued to gain overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Monday’s trading up 0.19% at 23, 979 and the S&P 500 increased 0.33% to 2,613.

This morning the pound was unchanged against the dollar at $1.4131 while gold traded 0.29% lower at $1,332.38 an ounce.

The Chinese president’s comments boosted oil prices on hopes that the trade tensions between the US and China, the two biggest crude oil consumers, will start easing. 

In London Brent crude rose to $69.04 per barrel, up 0.6% from Monday’s close.

Card Factory reports increase in revenue and sales

Card Factory reported a 4.3% increase in revenues in 2017 to £398.2 million and said that like-for-like store sales were up 0.4% while online sales were barely changed at £19.3 million, up from £19.2 million. 

However, the company’s profit before tax was lower at £82.8 million, down from £83.7 million.

Bayer gets green light on Monsanto from US Justice Department

German pharmaceutical firm Bayer was given the green light by the US Justice Department to complete the $62.5 billion takeover of agricultural giant Monsanto after the companies agreed to sell additional assets to avoid antitrust issues.

The deal was first announced in 2016. Monsanto shares rallied 6.6% after the report.

There are no major economic indicators due to be published in the US today but the markets will keep a close eye on domestic politics after the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. 

According to a report by the Washington Post Cohen was being investigated for possible bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations.

Related tags: Shares market Dollar UK 100 USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Today 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.