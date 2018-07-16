FTSE lags behind European peers as commodity stocks weigh

The FTSE fell heavily on Monday, dipping below 7600, as commodity stocks and a stronger pound weighed on the index

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 16, 2018 12:30 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE fell heavily on Monday, dipping below 7600, as commodity stocks and a stronger pound weighed on the index. With the Chinese economy expanding at a slightly slower pace in Q2, metal prices tumbled, causing mining stocks to trace the price lower, which oil majors slipped as oil tumble 3%. Given the heavy weighting of resource stocks on the FTSE, the blue-chip index lagged significantly behind its European peers.

Chinese Growth Slows
The Chinese economy grew by 6.7% in Q2 its slowest pace of growth since 2016 as a heavy deleveraging campaign continues to take effect. Whilst the growth is still above the official government target of 6.5%, it comes at a time when the Chinese government it attempting to tackle excessive credit and debt risk after a decade of credit stimulus and as China faces headwinds over the US trade tariffs. The reaction today isn’t so much about the 0.1% tick lower in Q2 GDP, but more a reflection of concerns over the slowing of growth that can be expected going forwards. 

Oil Sinks As US Softens Stance on Iran
Oil plummeted over 3.5%, pulling the likes of BP and Shell 2% lower, after the US appeared to be softening its stance on oil supply from Iran. The price of oil had previously rallied hard over concern of aggressive US policy to remove Iranian oil from the market; furthermore, Saudi Arabia had also upped its production to cover shortages from Iran, which could now be less than initially planned. Let’s keep in mind here that with the midterm elections slower creeping up on us, Trump won’t want to get to November with extraordinarily high prices at the petrol pumps. Consumers will have enough to complain about with the rising cost of imports in light of the rising trade tariffs, without having to fork out extra for petrol.

Pound Slips As Theresa May to Face Showdown in Parliament
The pound was trying in to build on Friday’s momentum as the new week kicked off. Slight weakness in US retail sales helped push sterling higher, as traders looked ahead to the Brexit vote in Parliament this afternoon. As PM Theresa May struggles to cling on to power, her Conservative party is expected to show the extent of their dissatisfaction with the Chequers deal in a showdown at the start of what is set to be a critical week for Theresa May’s leadership. 

The pound climbed higher hitting a peak of $1.3293, until news from Downing Street that a second referendum is completely off the table was enough to send sterling sharply lower. As the Brexit mess deepened there was always a glimmer of hope for pound traders that a second referendum could clear the way. But with that option put to bed, Theresa May needs to pull her party into line if a hard Brexit is to be avoided. Heading into the vote the pound was finding support at $1.3230.  Theresa May is not expected to be defeated, but a heavy opposition could see the pound slip lower as her chances of hanging onto power decline. 


Related tags: Brent UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Silver forecast: gold and silver set stage to extend 2024 gains
Today 03:06 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
Today 01:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Powell & CPI data later this week
Today 01:02 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
Today 12:55 PM
EURUSD Outlook: French Political Uncertainties vs Fed Rate Cut Bets
Today 10:56 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
Today 09:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 20, 2023 08:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.