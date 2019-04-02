FTSE higher after MPs fail to agree on Brexit alternative

The FTSE is showing surprising indifference to the complete disarray in Parliament over Brexit. Although a set of votes late Monday yielded no agreement on which direction the country should take on Brexit the London gauge is still trading 0.45% higher and even the pound, though lower, is only showing a halfhearted decline.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 2, 2019 7:37 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is showing surprising indifference to the complete disarray in Parliament over Brexit. Although a set of votes late Monday yielded no agreement on which direction the country should take on Brexit the London gauge is still trading 0.45% higher and even the pound, though lower, is only showing a halfhearted decline. 

The paralysis in Parliament over an alternative to the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal is having a worse effect on the euro and the DAX, both of which are weaker this morning. A disorderly Brexit doesn’t bode well for European companies as the UK is a major trading partner for them and of all the gauges the DAX is possibly in the worst position to withstand a messy and disruptive Brexit, as Germany is already flirting with a recession. 

US economic data more positive than expected

The dollar has perked up against a basket of six currencies as US economic data proved to be in not as bad a shape as feared. Manufacturing activity has improved in February as did spending on construction but retail sales showed an unexpected decline. 

Asda overtakes Sainsbury in market share

The jostling for market share in the tightly contested UK grocery market has resulted in Asda overtaking Sainsbury in March as the country’s second largest supermarket chain despite the fact that Sainsbury is currently bidding for its competitor. Sainsbury’s shares dipped 0.5% this morning, as did Morrison Supermarkets but Tesco just about held its ground. 

 
Related tags: Shares market Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.