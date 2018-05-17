FTSE could be on its way to 8K

Risk remained on the table in the first half of European session. Safe haven gold and yen fell while stock indices pushed higher with the German DAX printing a new high for the week and reached its best level since early February.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2018 7:51 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A strong currency hurts exports and weighs on company earnings which are made abroad. Thus a weaker currency has the opposite impact, hence why European shares have outperformed their US counterparts over the past several weeks. The UK’s FTSE 100, which has several oil-related companies as its constituents, has benefitted additionally from higher oil prices. If crude prices remain elevated and/or the pound remains downbeat then this should provide continued support for the FTSE.

Technically, the FTSE looks poised for a bullish breakout as it hovers near the previous record of 7792/3. Its recent rally has lifted it above the yearly opening level of 7687, which has now turned into support. Thus, the market is showing willingness to hold in the positive territory for 2018, which is a positive sign given that it had risen for the past two years. Could it make it a hat-trick? In any case, we think that a breakout looks more likely than a big sell-off here, given the v-shaped recovery and the above fundamental considerations. If we do get a clean break above the previous all-time high then the FTSE’s next stop could very well be at the next big psychological level of 8,000. But in the event of a short-term pullback prior the breakout, there are plenty of broken resistance levels that could turn into support and thus provide a floor. Among them are 7570, 7435 and finally 7275.


Economic Calendar

