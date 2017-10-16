FirstRand offer to Aldermore puts challengers in play

A takeover offer for a small UK bank could fire the starting gun on a spate of offers for 'challengers'

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2017 2:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

An indicative offer for Aldermore from South Africa’s FirstRand spotlights likely increased interest in Britain’s ‘challenger banks’ from overseas.

No majority, no problem

Aldermore shares held their ground on Monday having soared at the end of last week, on news of preliminary talks with $22bn FirstRand about a takeover worth £1bn. The Johannesburg group now says its offer is not conditional on a unanimous recommendation. Both parties highlight the lack of certainty of a firm offer at this stage, whilst the Takeover Panel’s ‘put up or shut up’ rule has kicked in, with a deadline of 1st November. However, Aldermore has told its suitor it is “likely to recommend” an offer if one is forthcoming at the flagged price. The mooted sum equates to cash of 313p per ordinary share. It’s worth noting the stock did not quite reach that price even amid Friday’s 19% bound. Scepticism is the traditional interpretation when a takeover target’s shares do not match the offer price.

Challenged

In fact, it’s difficult to detect much more than prudent caution at Aldermore itself over the prospect of giving up control. Perhaps this is not so surprising given that the seven-year old institution, founded by a former Barclays executive, is better apprised of the outlook for its market than most. Having grown by acquiring a clutch of minor commercial lenders, Aldermore’s focus remains on small-to-medium-sized businesses; particularly their mortgage needs. It was a great idea post GFC. But last year’s sterling crash combined with lingering weak rates have weakened the sector’s economics. All but the very strongest of a dozen or so challengers can be expected to thrive under current conditions. And soon, higher capital requirements will pile on further pressure after the BoE recently ordered banks to raise capital held to ensure adequate liquidity, in case the consumer credit ‘boom’ goes sour.

Aldermore going for less than average

With a net interest margin of 3.2%, Aldermore makes relatively average profits from lending, even if forecast return on equity for fiscal 2017, at 17.6%, is set to top Metro, Virgin Money, OneSavings and others. Investors have still nevertheless discounted Aldermore to the low end of that peer group’s price-to-book range. A forward 9.74 times rating is also timid against the sector’s average low double-digit value. FirstRand’s indicative offer is similarly circumspect, implying a valuation below key mortgage rival Lloyds Banking Group.

FirstRand interest won’t be the last

The shortfall can be pinned on outlook uncertainties. These have not been assuaged by Aldermore’s underperformance of its own loan growth targets in H1. With shares in Virgin Money, Paragon and OneSavings also getting a tailwind in recent days, investors seem to think FirstRand may not be the last to come knocking at challengers’ doors. They will find a group that has seen free cash flow generation trend lower across the board over the last two years.

Technical terms

The most striking point in Aldermore stock’s technical price chart is that last week’s huge spike hit a ceiling at almost the exactly same price—309.70p—where it saw an aggressive rejection in late August 2015 (see red ellipses on chart below). Whenever we see a sharp sell-off—and I think the sustained one that followed the last time Aldermore reached 309p qualifies—we can conclude we are looking at action by determined large sellers, often institutions. In light of Friday’s repeated tag, for whatever reason, of 309p, it becomes quite a line in the sand. It can therefore signify sentiment on FirstRand’s deal. 309p is also close to the stock’s record highs around 318p in July 2015. In theory these pitch the bar to the market’s view on a deal even higher. Failure to breach 309p resistance in coming days need not be fatal for consummation. However we would expect the stock to weaken on such an eventuality; at least to the upper limit (c. 255p) of the stock’s channel that was in place this year before Friday. The stock is now of course deeply overbought.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.