Ferguson key for repairs after US storms

Ferguson is the Number 1 distributor of plumbing materials in the U.S., but despite topping the FTSE on Tuesday, is a relative unknown in the UK.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2017 2:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Once a Wolseley

Ferguson is the Number 1 distributor of plumbing materials in the U.S., but despite topping the FTSE 100 on Tuesday, the British company is a relative unknown here. There’s a chance it will now get more familiar though, after announcing 25% rise in annual trading profit and a £500m share buyback. Additionally, we see a further increment of medium term growth from advantageous positioning as work to repair recent storm damage gears up.

Public awareness is an issue for any company seeking to widen its investor base, but we consider it a relatively small one. Ferguson was called Wolseley for decades, but still grew to be the largest player in its U.S. market, where it now makes 89% of trading profit. The key is not necessarily wide public awareness, but rather recognition in relevant industrial and trade spheres. It’s difficult to see how it could have grown large enough over 35 years in the States to dominate the market without a reputation that carries.

Promising progress

Outside of the U.S. however, Ferguson has recently struggled in key regions. The UK has been predictably one of Ferguson’s most challenged. Operating costs rose 3.5% with a £1m drop in trading profit year on year by the H1 point. And the company’s other important areas around the world, Canada and Central Europe saw like-for-like revenue drop 1.4% in the first half. The group decided to cut some losses by closing 51 UK branches. It is also completely exiting the Nordics.

Ferguson’s weak regions have made the stock volatile this year, sending them as much as 10% lower by the end of August. They’ve now recouped that loss and are now modestly higher in 2017. The key to further underlying share strength though, beneath the flattering effect of the buyback, will be the extent to which Ferguson has put the impact of soft profits and operations behind it. Signs are promising. The UK returned to growth in the remainder of Ferguson’s financial year leaving revenues up 0.8% at constant exchange rates. The U.S. rose 10.4% and Canada and Central Europe were up 5%. The UK still lagged, to be sure, with heating “pretty weak”. A further drag on top of a £40m charge, but trading profit was still up 2.7%.

A key part for repairs

In the States sales accelerated to 8.8% in Q4, inching past the third quarter’s 8.6%, possibly reflecting a lift in demand as large swathes of Texas, Louisiana and Florida begin to rebuild and repair. With 45% of revenue in the residential segment, Ferguson will be the go to wholesale supplier for many needs. Beyond the one-off fillip, the outlook in the States remains firm, albeit current revenue growth has got off to a softer start, at around 6%.

The key risk is that the slow start turns into weak quarter. Either way, we expect restructuring savings to underpin outcomes from here, whilst noting distinct U.S. seasonal variations in demand. The group’s Q1 statement, scheduled on 5th December will be a major decider of whether the stock can hold gains into year end.

Technical spec

For now, Ferguson stock is backed by an orderly rise since Q1, largely validating a rising trend line. Breaching of both 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) in recent sessions shows turns in both long- and short-term trends. This offers a good backdrop for fresh attempts at cycle highs between 5175p and 5285p. Sustaining such heights could be a problem as momentum begins to stretch, admittedly. On the downside, if the 200-day MA doesn’t hold, we would see support between the 4733p to 4748p consolidation zone, though a fall to the lower bound would imply a loss of the trend. Such an eventuality is not our base case, but would temper our view on the stock considerably.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.