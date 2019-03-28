Featured Trade DAX potential fresh impulsive downleg

DAX fresh potential downleg.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 28, 2019 3:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on DAX/Germany 30 Index (Thurs 28 Mar)

Key technical elements

  • The recent rebound of 2% seen on the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) from its Mon, 25 Mar low of 11270 has reached a significant short-term resistance at 11500 which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 21 Mar 2018 and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster (38.2% retracement of the recent slide from 19 Mar 2019 high to 25 Mar 2018 low & 1.236 expansion of the push up from 25 Mar low to 26 Mar high projected from 26 Mar 2019 minor low).
  • Since its 25 Mar 2019 low of 11270, the price action of Index has evolved into a minor “bearish flag” range configuration with its support at 11380.
  • The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has started inch down from its overbought region coupled with the 1- hour RSI oscillator that remains bearish below its resistance at the 50 level. These observations suggest a revival of short-term downside momentum of price action.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 11500

Supports: 11380 & 11260

Next resistance: 11650 (key medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

If the 11500 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 11380 is likely to reinforce the start of another potential impulsive downleg to target the next near-term support at 11260 in the first step.

However, a clearance above 11500 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the rebound to test the 11650 key medium-term pivotal as per highlighted in weekly technical outlook report published earlier on Mon (click here for a recap).



Related tags: Germany 40 Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.