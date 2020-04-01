Fear Drives Markets Lower

FTSE slips as manufacturing across the globe drops & Trump reveals horrifying numbers

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 1, 2020 3:56 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks have opened lower in early trade on Wednesday as fear drives the markets. President Trump’s prediction that between 100,000 – 240,000 Americans could lose their lives, is truly horrifying and this is being reflected in the sell off today. In the UK a 27% rise in daily deaths, even as measures are being taken to slow the spread is adding to the risk off sentiment

A rebound in manufacturing in China, as shown by the Caixin Manufacturing PMI hitting 50.1 in March, was overshadowed by much weaker manufacturing activity data across the rest of the region. Power exporters Japan and South Korea saw a significant decline in manufacturing activity, with the latter recording the largest contraction in 11 years. With the US and Europe on lock down demand will remain weak, meaning that any recovery in the region is likely to be slower and more drawn out than initially predicted.

Manufacturing data will remain in focus across the session, with final revisions from Europe. Italy is expected to record the biggest drop in its manufacturing PMI to 41 down from 48.7, after the industrial region of Lombardy has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the negative headlines driving the market, the movements are calmer than what we saw across the middle weeks of March, indicating that the market is coming to terms with events. The next two weeks will be key for assessing the landing that the global economy will have and the likelihood of a U -shaped recovery.

Levels to watch
The FTSE has slumped 2.1% lower on the open at 5408. On the 4 hour chart it is testing its 50 & 100 sma at 5420. A breakthrough this level could see more bears jump in.
Immediate support can be seen at 5416/20 (today’s low, 50 & 100 sma), prior to 5440 (low 29th March) and 5115 (low 24th March).
Resistance can be seen at 5884 (today’s high) and 5707 (high 31st March) and 5831  (high 26th March)

Related tags: UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.