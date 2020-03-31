European Stocks Jump As Mood Music Improves

The biggest cap on sentiment is owing to the amount of uncertainty still out there. We don’t know how long the lock downs will continue for and whether there will be a second wave of infections when restrictive measures are eased. Furthermore, we have no idea what state the global economy will be in when we come out the other side. These fears are likely to limit gains

Dax levels to watch

The Dax has jumped 1.5% on the open, trading around the key psychological level of 10000, the top end of its trading range. On the 4 hour chart the Dax trades above its 50 and 100 sma. A close above 10150 could see more bulls buy in.

Immediate support can be seen at 9779 (today’s low) prior to 9460 (100 sma) and 9350 (50 sma and low 29th March)

Immediate resistance can be seen at 10150 (high 25th March) prior to 10750 (high 11th March) and 11150 (200 sma).







