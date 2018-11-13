European stocks higher

European markets are all looking perky this morning despite a 600 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average late Monday. In London, positive company news from Melrose Industries and Experian lifted the index higher.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 13, 2018 3:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets are all looking perky this morning despite a 600 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average late Monday. In London, positive company news from Melrose Industries and Experian lifted the index higher.

In contrast, US stocks were spooked by a stronger dollar hurting the big multinationals and a sharp decline in oil prices while a 7.46% drop in Goldman Sachs shares also didn’t help. Some of the move was exaggerated by thinner volumes than usual as the bond market was closed for Veterans Day Monday.

German inflation hits 10-year high

German inflation is now at 2.5%, the highest level in ten years. Much of it has to do with a nearly 9% increase in oil prices in October and an even sharper jump in heating oil – that’s why it is possibly too soon to read gloom into the inflation numbers given that oil prices have pulled back significantly in November and are unlikely to rise at the same pace given that the bulk of the price action had to do with concerns over Iranian sanctions. Nevertheless, Germany’s consumer price data is adding to the overall increase in harmonized EU consumer prices which now stand at 2.4% and will push the European Central Bank towards a tighter monetary policy. The euro’s reaction was mixed, it lost some ground against the pound but it held up against the greenback.

Unresolved Brexit issues continue to rumble

While politicians remain woefully unable to reach any serious agreement on Brexit this fluid situation is continuing to hit the UK property and retail sectors. The country’s largest listed property developer Land Securities Group saw its net asset value per share drop in the first half of this year because the retail sector’s troubles, notably large scale shop closures. The company manages the Bluewater shopping centre but is now looking at residential development rather than retail space. However, given that house sales and house prices are slowing down, particularly in London and its commuter belt, this may not provide the solution the company is hoping for. Stocks in property firms were among the biggest FTSE fallers this morning, with Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Berkeley Group Holdings the hardest hit.

Related tags: US Germany UK Brexit Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.