Ethereum hits key support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 9, 2018 7:35 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Ethereum’s recent sell-off has pushed it price down to reach a key support area around $400. This level was a significant resistance in the past while a bullish trend line also comes into play here.

Ethereum has consolidated tightly around this $400 for several days now. However no technical breakthrough has yet been achieved by the bulls yet. Nevertheless this is a tentative bullish sign as it points to weakening selling pressure.

If we now see the breakdown of a few resistance levels such as $452, then we can become confident about a possible reversal in the trend. Further resistances are seen at $510 followed by $565. These levels were previously support.

However, if support at $400 breaks then there is little further support until $300.

Despite the bounce, the trend is still technically bearish. We haven’t had a break in market structure of lower lows and lower highs yet. Thus, the hesitation around the $400 support level could just be a short-covering bounce, rather than anything significant.

But if and when Ethereum creates a few higher lows and higher highs only then can we become confident about a possible trend reversal. Indeed, the importance of the $400 level should not be ignored, so watch Ethereum prices closely here.

Related tags: Ethereum USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Ethereum USD articles

Coinbase Q3 earnings preview: Where next for COIN stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
November 1, 2022 09:38 AM
    Asian Open: Fed Stand Pat, Dollar down, Ethereum at New highs
    By:
    Global Author
    April 28, 2021 05:53 PM
      Here Come the Weaker Crypto Sisters
      By:
      February 12, 2020 04:18 PM
        The Altcoin Landscape: How Vulnerable is Ethereum’s Position?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 16, 2020 06:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.