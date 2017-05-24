Equitiy movers of the day

This report will look at the day’s movers and try to sew together themes in the markets that could benefit your trading.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 24, 2017 8:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This report will look at the day’s movers and try to sew together themes in the markets that could benefit your trading.

Overall, global markets had a mixed session, with equities in the US closing up slightly, while most European indices, bar the FTSE 100, were lower on the day.

UK and US: contrasting oil sectors

Top performing sectors of the FTSE 100 included the IT and the energy sector. UK-listed energy shares were benefitting from an expected uplift to the oil price on the back of Thursday’s Opec meeting. However, the same wasn’t true of the S&P 500, where the energy sector actually registered further declines, after Donald Trump said that the US could sell off some of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to help fund the US deficit. Although his plans are very vague at this stage, it was enough to send shivers down the spine of US energy shares, although the prospect of an oil glut in the US doesn’t seem to be impacting UK shares just yet, although it may do so down the line.

In depth: FTSE 100 and the Dow Jones

Looking at the FTSE 100 and the Dow jones Industrial Average in more detail, the biggest gainers in the FTSE 100 were Easyjet (boosted by a ratings upgrade), Tui and Severn Trent, up 3.3%, 2.8% and 2.49% respectively. Tui looked like it benefitted from Easyjet’s upgrade, also the stock is trading at a fairly low P/E of 15, which makes it look cheap compared to the rest of the FTSE100, which is trading at a P/E of 34.0.

The biggest losers in the FTSE 100 included Kingfisher, who reported weaker than forecast earnings, dropping more than 7% on the day. Rangold, the gold miner was the third biggest loser in the FTSE 100, falling 1.5%, and bucking the trend for miners and energy companies more broadly.

In the Dow Jones, the mood was risk friendly, Goldman Sachs was the best performer followed by Coca Cola and Du Pont, with the latter benefitting from activist investor Dan Loeb sounding supportive of the Du Pont/ Dow Jones merger.

The biggest losers included GE, Verizon and Cisco, with the telecoms industry suffering particularly hard on the day.

The broad mix of winners on the Dow Jones on Wednesday suggests a risk-on tone for the market, and the Dow Jones continued to rise throughout the day.  This corresponded with a decline in the Vix, which fell below 10.0 at one point, also reinforcing the risk-on tone to the market, which bodes well for future sessions. 

Related tags: Equities Equities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.