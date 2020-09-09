Earnings Play Peloton Interactive

Peloton's expected move is 16.5%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 9, 2020 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Peloton Interactive

On Thursday, after market, Peloton Interactive (PTON) is anticipated to report fourth quarter EPS of $0.12 compared to an LPS of $1.88 a year ago on revenue of approximately $581.1 million vs. $223.3 million last year. The company operates an interactive fitness platform and its expected move based on front-month options is 16.5%. The last time the company reported earnings it spiked 16.0%.    

Looking at a daily chart, Peloton's stock price has been in an uptrend since mid-March. The RSI is bullish and sitting just below overbought territory at roughly 68. After price broke out above its 72.00 resistance level on August 28th, it has been making huge price swings and made a record high of 92.50 on September 2nd. Given that the trend is still bullish and that the RSI is bullish, price will likely breakout above its 92.50 high and advance towards its first Fibonacci target of about 112.75. However, if price pulls back to its 72.00 level, traders should look for a possible bounce. If price cannot manage to hold above its 72.00 support level, it would be a bearish signal and price could potentially fall further to 62.50. If price reaches its second support of 62.50, it could be signaling the beginning of a new downtrend.   



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast remains positive as metal eases on profit-taking
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA extends last week's gain ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:15 PM
GBP/USD forecast supported ahead of key US data – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:30 PM
Oil, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Futures traders reduce yen speculation after BOJ intervention: COT report
Today 05:44 AM
AUD/USD: Cracks in Australia’s business outlook are starting to show
Today 03:06 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    stocks_05
    Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
      aus_04
      ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
        stocks_04
        Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 4, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.