Earnings Play PayPal

Key support at 171.00.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2020 11:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: PayPal

On Monday, after market, PayPal (PYPL) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $0.94 compared to $0.61 a year ago on revenue of approximately $5.4 billion vs. $4.4 billion last year. The company operates an online payment firm and on October 22nd, Bloomberg reported that PayPal is exploring the acquisitions of cryptocurrency companies including BitGo. 

Looking at a daily chart, PayPal's stock price has been in a short-term downtrend since price made a record high of 215.83 last week on October 21st. The RSI is showing triple divergence, as price has made three higher highs since August and the RSI has made three lower highs. Price is currently below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA. Price will likely continue to decline until it reaches support at 171.00. Price will likely bounce off of 171.00 and retest the record high around 216.00. If price can breakout above 216.00 then price could reach for the first Fibonacci target of 252.00. On the other hand, given the negative divergence on the RSI and the weakness in the current overall market, there is a chance that price could breakout to the downside of 171.00. If that occurs it would be a bearish signal that could send price tumbling further to the 140.00 support level.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Technical Analysis Earnings

Latest market news

View more
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Yesterday 12:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.