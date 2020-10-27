Earnings Play Microsoft

Look for a rebound off of support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 11:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Microsoft

Today, after market, Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to release first quarter EPS of $1.55 compared to $1.38 last year on revenue of approximately $35.7 billion vs. $33.1 billion a year earlier. The company develops and licenses software, and its expected move based on front-month options is 4.6%. The last time the company reported earnings the stock dropped 4.4%.

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, Microsoft's stock price recently broke to the downside of a short-term rising channel that began to form in mid-September after price bounced off of the 196.25 support level. The RSI is below its neutrality area of 50 and appears to be confirming price action with a lower high made in mid-October compared to the last peak in early-September. Microsoft will likely continue to fade until price reaches its 196.25 support level. Prices will likely find support at 196.25 and rebound towards its last peak of 225.25. If price can surpass 225.25 then its next target would be the all-time high of roughly 232.75. If price can get above the record high then its next target would be 260.25. On the other hand, if price breaks out and closes below its 196.25 support level it would be a bearish signal that could send price down further towards the 175.00 support level.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Microsoft Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Microsoft articles

stocks_03
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Microsoft impresses as Alphabet disappoints
By:
Joshua Warner
October 25, 2023 07:49 AM
    Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
      microsoft_04
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Microsoft Q1 earnings impact MSFT stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 23, 2023 08:28 AM
        Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 19, 2023 01:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.