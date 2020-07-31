Earnings Play McKesson

McKesson's 1Q earnings release on Monday before market, here is how to play it.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2020 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: McKesson

On Monday, before market, McKesson (MCK) is expected to release 1Q EPS of $2.32 compared to $3.31 the prior year on revenue of approximately $54.1B vs. $55.7B last year. The company is a global distributor of wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products, and on July 29th, the company raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.41 per share. 

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, McKesson's stock price appears to be forming a descending channel that began after price last peaked on June 8th. The RSI also appears to be forming a downward channel that began at roughly the same time. The 20-day moving average recently crossed below the 50-day moving average, a bearish signal. McKesson's stock price will likely fall to its $145.50 support level, blow past it and continue declining to the $140.00 level. If price reaches $140.00, it could pick up momentum and reach the lower trend line of the pattern. If price happens to move upward, its potential should be checked by either the upper trend line or the $158.00 resistance level. If price gets above $158.00, we could see a jump to retest the $165.00 level.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Trade

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
Today 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
Today 08:46 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Outperforming US stocks join global meltdown
Today 05:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after retail sales cast doubts over early Fed rate cuts
Today 02:11 PM
DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
Today 12:25 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:00 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:42 AM
      japan_03
      Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:21 AM
        japan_09
        Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2024 05:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.