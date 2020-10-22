Earnings Play Intel

If price can hold at the upper trendline of the ascending wedge pattern then look for a retest of 56.25.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2020 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Intel

Today, after market, Intel (INTC) is expected to release third quarter EPS of $1.10 compared to $1.42 last year on revenue of approximately $18.2 billion vs. $19.2 billion a year earlier. Intel designs and manufactures microprocessors and on October 20th, Bloomberg reported that the company agreed to sell its NAND memory and storage business to SK Hynix for 9 billion dollars.   

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, Intel's stock price is currently holding at the upper trendline of an ascending wedge pattern that price recently broke out above in early-October. The RSI is over 50 and holding above a bullish trendline. Price will likely hold around the upper trendline before gaining momentum and advancing to retest the 56.25 resistance level. If price can get above 56.25 it would be a bullish signal because 56.25 acted as major support for price earlier in 2020. After 56.25 the next target would be 60.00. On the other hand, if price fails to hold above the upper trendline, then price could find support around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). If price cannot find support at the 50-day SMA, then the next stop would be the 50.00 support level. If price cannot rebound off of 50.00 then it could fall even further.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Technical Analysis Earnings

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Today 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Today 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.