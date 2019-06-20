Dixons cash flow down not out

Store closures and easing credit book key to survival

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 20, 2019 11:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Store closures and easing credit book key to survival

Dixons Carphone is the latest barometer of Britain’s painful retail industry as it transitions to new consumer patterns and online purchases. There’s little doubt things remain ugly. Shares in the mobile phones and electricals store  plummeted as much as 28% on Thursday, their biggest one-day drop since 2017. The £1.27bn group warned of “significant” losses in the phone business. It’s an echo of issues that emerged around two years ago tied to consumers upgrading handsets less often and shifting to cheaper contracts.

This time, the impact is expected to drag annual pre-tax profits some 30% below market forecasts to about £210m. That comes after Dixons reported 2019/20 core earnings largely in line with sharply reduced expectations. It aims to deal with consumer market changes by renegotiating contracts with mobile operators. It is also some way through a savings programme that will unify more branded stores, with 39% of standalone Dixons Carphone stores less than a mile from a branch of a 3-in-1 Megastore format.

The group sees results improving over the next two years. Quantification of the extent of continuing challenges has actually been well-received by investors. By the middle of the UK session, the stock traded about 8% lower, 20 percentage points higher than its initial collapse. Some of this has an eye to the gruelling decline of around 73% the shares suffered over the last three years. Dixons is also differentiated from a host of troubled high street retail stories by cash. To be sure, cash from continuing businesses fell to £217m from £293m over the last financial year, in line with the biggest net income retreat in 10 years.

Dixons Carphone – cash from operations/free cash flow - 2012-2019

Source: Bloomberg

But the removal of cash flow from closed businesses over the financial year was the most since 2012. With cash generation back to around 2012 levels and the road to recovery still a long one, it’s too early to guarantee Dixons can avoid the fate of Debenhams, Maplin’s, Toys R US and others. For one thing, it will soon need to extend its cost savings programme from the current target of £200m, which now seems insufficient. But brand integration and the eventual run off of an £800m debtor book should be key to a projected £1bn cash flow over 5 years. Execution won’t be pain-free, including for the shares. Yet the prospect of success means Dixons is down though not yet out.

Chart thoughts

DC has now broken below December 2018 floors, which at the time represented the lowest prices in about five years; certainly the weakest since the group was formed by a merger of Carphone Warehouse and Dixons in 2014. In short, the stock has dipped into uncharted territory, bottoming just below 90p. Fibonacci principles map 95.5p. 102p, 106.8p and 111.4p as sensitive. Well the shares sprang back above the 113.5p December low later in the session. A close above is now crucial as theoretical supports aren’t guaranteed.

Dixons Carphone CFD – daily

Source: City Index

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.