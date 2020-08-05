Disney Rises After 3Q Results

On a Daily Chart, the Stock remains supported by a Bullish Trend Line drawn from April...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2020 1:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Disney Rises After 3Q Results

Walt Disney (DIS), a U.S. major entertainment and media firm, reported that it swung to a 3Q net loss of 4.72 billion dollars from a net profit of 1.43 billion dollars in the prior-year period. Revenue plunged 42% on year to 11.80 billion dollars.

Disney pointed out that, impacted by social-distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, its theme-parks business resulted in a loss of 1.96 billion dollars, compared with a profit of 1.72 billion dollars a year earlier. 

However, excluding one-time items such as restructuring costs and impairment charges, 3Q Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) amounted to 8 cents, much better than analysts' expectations of an Adjusted loss per share (Adjusted LPS) of 64 cents.

Disney's share price jumped in after-market hours.

On a Daily Chart, the Stock remains supported by a Bullish Trend Line drawn from April.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The Stock is trying to emerge from a short term consolidation.

Unless the Key Support at $108.00 (around the low in June) is not breached, the short-term bias remains bullish.

And the Stock is expected to encounter resistance at $127.50 (around the high seen in early June) and $134.00.

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:41 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:16 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 23, 2024 01:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 22, 2024 12:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.