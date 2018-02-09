Defensive investors eye Lockheed Martin

U.S. investors are dashing to cash - and defence sector

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 9, 2018 12:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dash to cash

U.S. investors are dashing to cash whilst stock markets are temporarily a mess. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s weekly fund manager survey showed 4.8% of the record equity outflow last week went into cash and cash-like securities, the most amongst assets BofA monitors. That followed a 4.4% rise in allocations to ‘cash’ in January. That says investors want to keep their powder dry. It also says investors realise tax cuts are expected to require more debt issuance, whilst rising wages and unstinting economic growth will keep the monetary tightening path steep. All that will keep Treasurys out of favour.

Stop gap defence

Under such circumstances, we expect short-term defensive equity allocations to come into view and the ‘value’ side of the market to attract most interest. Our quick and dirty quantitative price analysis screened the S&P 500 Value Index. We sought stocks with enhanced momentum—those with a 21-day moving average that had recently crossed over a longer-term moving average. We also filtered for equities with outstanding volume but whose prices remained relatively static.

Defensive

Unsurprisingly, narrowing our horizon presented only a handful of candidates. The theme was defensive in more ways than one. Aerospace & defence giants like Boeing and Lockheed Martin are in the spotlight right now as North Korea increases missile tests and defence budgets rise in the States, the Middle East and Asia. Lockheed is the timeliest pick in the sector, according to our screen.

Pipeline

The $95bn group has been making the headlines this week at the Singapore Air Show. Investors are hopeful that Lockheed’s deal pipeline is cranking up after a $524m missile contract was announced on Thursday, and a top executive said an order for one hundred F-16s could be inked “soon”. Singapore was also “seriously evaluating” a purchase of F-35s, the exec said. Last month, the Pentagon awarded the group a $150m contract for a laser weapon system, noting the deal could eventually grow to $942m. Lockheed's quarterly revenues, announced last month, rose 11.8%, beating forecasts. It also issued higher profit guidance than expected. On the negative side, the group's stock has been most sensitive of late to the impact of its Black Hawk helicopter programme--its single most profitable business--drawing to a close. Lockheed expects Black Hawk revenues to be gradually replaced by a new CH-53K helicopter programme for the U.S. Marines. The stock rose almost 40% over a year before the market correction, during which it shed 10%. The group will pay an interim dollar dividend on 28th February. 

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.