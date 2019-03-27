Debenhams resists last chance saloon

Mike Ashley’s Debenhams endgame could get messy

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2019 9:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mike Ashley’s Debenhams endgame could get messy

The Sports Direct owner has finally made his move, yet the most closely watched British retail saga in years is unlikely to be concluded smoothly or even quickly. Just days ago, the 206-year old high street institution launched its latest restructuring attempt. The group seeks £200m more from creditors, warning that some options it may pursue would wipe-out equity holders. Ashley’s Sports Direct owns around 30% of direct Debenhams equity.

Ashley’s reaction was to make a second loan offer within months, of £150m, coupled with an undertaking to buy Debenhams’ Danish business. Like Wednesday’s possible offer, earlier ones were conditional on the billionaire being appointed CEO. Now, Ashley indicates he could offer 5 pence a share, or £61.4m and would address the group’s immediate funding needs.

Given the level of resistance from Debenhams’ board during a public tussle over many months, it looks unlikely to accept Sports Direct’s potential offer. There was no response from Debenhams by the middle of Wednesday trade. The stage is set for a protracted and acrimonious fight for control. The deadline for creditors is Thursday. Takeover rules dictate that Sports Direct must ‘put up or shut up’ by 22nd April.

Despite the shares surging as much as 80% on Wednesday it’s notable they remain below Sports Direct’s indicative price, the classic giveaway of scepticism. Debenhams’ chart suggests late buyers should be wary. 2018’s 4.66p high notched on 10th February hasn’t been touched since. It’s a pivot going back to November. A precursor is 4.26p, resistance from distinct highs in January and March. Below both resistances, even huge surges could be sold.



Related tags: Shares market UK

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.