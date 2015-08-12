DAX Stock markets overreacting to Chinese moves

The European stock markets have bounced modestly off their lows but remain significantly in the red at the time of this writing. Once again, the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2015 12:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The European stock markets have bounced modestly off their lows but remain significantly in the red at the time of this writing. Once again, the investor sentiment has been hit hard by events happening in China. The People’s Bank of China set the currency fix 1.6% lower overnight, after lowering it by a good 1.9% the day before. Not many people had expected the PBoC to devalue its currency by this magnitude, certainly not for a second straight day. The latest currency devaluation has come on the day when we also had some weaker than expected macroeconomic pointers from the world’s second largest economy, most notably the latest industrial production number which showed a year-over-year increase of ‘just’ 6 per cent in July when an increase of 6.7% was expected.  The market has reacted to the Chinese data and PBoC’s moves to devalue its currency as a sign that the world’s second largest economy is struggling. Investors are also unnerved that the shock currency devaluation risks igniting the so-called currency wars, and are disappointed further that China did not opt instead for a sharp rate cut.

But is the market overreacting to the news? Essentially, a weaker yuan should help to support exports and hopefully revive growth. What’s more, the world’s other major central banks are still pretty much dovish, including the European Central Bank. As a result of the increased risk aversion, the yield on the two-year German bond has fallen to a fresh record low today. This makes the European stock markets appear more appealing following their latest pullback.

Indeed, after the sharp two-day sell-off, the DAX is now testing a major support area between 10960 and 11025 (area circled on the chart). The lower end of this range corresponds with the 200-day moving average while the upper end was the prior low and where a medium-term bullish trend line comes into play. Following such a sharp move lower over the past two days, we could at least witness a short-lived bounce here as the sellers take profit. But given the technical importance of this area, the index could potentially stage a significant rally from here. On the other hand and needless to say, a closing break below the 200-day average could pave the way for further follow-up technical selling. Whichever direction the index goes from here, the resulting break could be significant. Thus, there could well be some favourable risk-to-reward trade opportunities coming up.

If the index holds firm here then it may rally back towards the 50-day moving average at 11285 initially ahead of 11430 next; the latter was previously support and so could turn into resistance upon retest. But for as long as the index remains beneath the short-term bearish trend line and the previous high at 11670, the bulls will have to be nimble. IF and when the DAX creates a new “higher high” then a more profound rally could get underway.

Meanwhile if the DAX breaks below the 200-day moving average support on a closing basis then the Fibonacci extension levels of the most recent upswing (from point A to B) at 10850 (127.2%) and 10630 (161.8%) could be the next logical targets. Incidentally, the 10850 level also corresponds with the longer term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the upswing from the October low, while 10630 is only just slightly below the July low of 10650. Thus, we wouldn’t be surprised if the DAX were to find good support from these levels in the event of a break below the 200-day average.

15.08.12 DAX

Related tags: China Dax trading yuan

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.