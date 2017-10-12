DAX hits new record

Favourable market conditions, relief on the back of a reduced threat of Catalonian secession from Spain and record low interest rates and QE combined have all helped to lift the German DAX to a new record level of 13,000 today.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2017 1:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Favourable market conditions, relief on the back of a reduced threat of Catalonian secession from Spain and record low interest rates and QE combined have all helped to lift the German DAX to a new record level of 13,000 today. Although the ECB has talked up the prospects of tapering its huge bond buying programme, interest rates are likely to remain at record low levels for some time yet. Indeed, if the US is anything to go by, reducing QE alone would probably not be a good enough reason for the rally to stall. Improving economic conditions and low interest rates across the globe should help to support company earnings, which should keep European stock markets underpinned in the long-term.

In the short-term outlook, the DAX’s rally could accelerate in the event the euro eases back from current levels, as this would further boost the appeal of German exporters. So far, though, the EUR/USD has managed to cling onto 1.18s but if tomorrow’s release of US inflation and retail sales data help to underpin the dollar then the EUR/USD could fall back and lift the DAX to new highs.

First thing is first though, the DAX needs to hold above the prior record high level of 12950. If it manages to do that then the path of least resistance would remain to the upside, with the next long-term objective being at 13245, which corresponds with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level of the prior downswing that took place in June. Shorter-term Fibonacci-based targets are also shown on the chart. However, if the DAX breaks down and goes below 12900 first then we may see a deep pullback, possibly towards 12700, before the next up leg potentially starts.

Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.