DAX double bottom reversal or bull trap

There are contradictory technical signals to be observed when looking at the daily chart of the DAX index, which means that both the bulls and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2015 1:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There are contradictory technical signals to be observed when looking at the daily chart of the DAX index, which means that both the bulls and the bears should proceed with an extra degree of caution. The bulls for example would point to the fact that the index has refused to hold below the previous low of 9320/5 area, which suggests that a double bottom reversal pattern may have been created. What’s more, the long-term bullish trend line that has been in place since September 2011 has also been defended once again. In addition, the momentum indicator RSI has formed a clear bullish divergence i.e. it has made a higher low compared with a lower low on the underlying DAX index. This has so far correctly suggested that the bearish momentum was waning, hence the rebound over the past couple of days.

However despite the recent recovery, the near-term technical outlook on the DAX still remains bearish as so far no major resistance levels have been taken out. Indeed, what we have witnessed so far could easily have been driven by profit taking from the sellers and some short-term opportunistic buying, rather than aggressive buying pressure. The good news is that soon we will find out which of these scenarios is the case. Conservative traders may therefore wish to wait until the signal becomes clearer before jumping in or alternatively be more nimble in this market environment.

Traders may have also noticed that the last significant rebound from the 9320/5 support level ended at the relatively-shallow 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (around 10500) of the downswing from this year’s record high, suggesting the buyers had lacked conviction in their trades and they therefore booked profit quickly and the sellers held onto their positions. Are we now witnessing a similar pattern unfold? The high of today’s candle is around 9780; in other words, just above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent downswing (around 9765). If the previous price action is anything to go by, then a rejection at this shallow retracement level would suggest that the index may go for another test of the 9320/5 support area before deciding on its next move.

If and when the 9320/5 support area breaks down decisively then things could turn ugly for the German index fairly quickly.  It would be a psychological blow for the bulls, forcing more to rush for the exits while fresh sellers may also be tempted to join in. The fact that there are not much further short-term supports below this level means the bears may consequently aim for 9000 as their initial target in the case of a breakdown. Not only is this a psychologically-important level but here we also have two Fibonacci levels converging: the 38.2% retracement of the upswing from the post financial crisis low (at 9035/7) with the 127.2% extension of the most recent bounce (at 8995). The 161.8% extension level could be the next bearish target at just below 8580.

Conversely, if the bulls win control here, they would then also need to break several other resistances such as 10,000 and 10,500 before they grow in confidence and come back in force. So there’s more wood to chop for the bulls than bears.

15.10.01 DAX

Related tags: Dax Markets Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 08:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.