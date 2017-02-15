Crude steady as DoE oil stocks build lower than API estimate

Crude oil prices have been on a roller-coaster ride to absolutely nowhere in recent weeks. It appears as though the buying and selling pressure in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 15, 2017 3:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices have been on a roller-coaster ride to absolutely nowhere in recent weeks. It appears as though the buying and selling pressure in finely balanced. Bullish speculators are encouraged to remain in the game because of the OPEC’s efforts to reduce supply. Bearish traders are encouraged by signs of renewed rise in oil production in the US. Here, rig counts and oil inventories have been rising sharply in recent weeks. Indeed, according to the US Department of Energy, crude stockpiles rose by a further 9.5 million barrels in the week ending February 10. This was higher than the build of 3.7 million barrels expected, but slightly lower than the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) estimate of 9.9 million barrels published last night. As a result, oil prices didn’t move much in response as they were already on the retreat in reaction to the API data.  So, the uncertainty continues and ranges will likely dominate the agenda. I still think that oil prices will likely rise further to new 2017 highs in the near-term outlook, than, say, drop by 5 bucks.

Given the lack of volatility in recent weeks, it helps if we don’t focus too much on static noise and instead concentrate on the bigger picture. So, as can be seen on the weekly chart, WTI continues to make higher highs and higher lows and remains somewhat comfortably above the pivotal $50/51 range, which had been resistance in the past. Thus the path of least resistance on the higher time frame is still to the upside and will remain so until the chart says otherwise. Last week’s long-legged doji candle highlights the lack of willingness from the sellers to hold onto their positions. If WTI were to break above the $54.30 resistance level this time, then it may stage a more meaningful rally. After all, the multi-week consolidation has allowed the short-term oscillators to unwind from “overbought” levels through time rather than price, which is technically very bullish.

17.02.15 wti weekly

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil trading OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.