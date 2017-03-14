Crude slumps as fears intensify over US supply surplus

After a significant drop last week, oil prices tried to stabilise themselves at the start of this week as both contracts ended Monday’s session slightly […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2017 1:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After a significant drop last week, oil prices tried to stabilise themselves at the start of this week as both contracts ended Monday’s session slightly higher. Among other things, short-covering was the reason behind the slightly firmer oil prices then. Brent and WTI started Tuesday’s session on the front foot. However, they turned lower again by mid-morning before going into a mini free fall by midday. The latest drop was apparently in response to the OPEC’s monthly oil report. While the OPEC acknowledged that compliance with the supply adjustments by OPEC and some non-OPEC producers supported prices and it raised its global oil demand forecast for 2017, it also raised its estimates for oil production from outside of the cartel. In the US, shale producers have ramped up drilling activity and increased oil output in response to higher prices. This has put serious question marks over the OPEC’s attempts to balance the oil market.

As a result of the recent sharp falls, WTI oil is finding itself below the technically-important 200-day moving average again. While this is normally a bearish indication, crude oil has a tendency to trap momentum-chasing traders before moving in the opposite direction. Indeed, the last couple of times that WTI moved below the 200-day moving average, in August and November, it bounced back very strongly. On both occasions, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator had moved to around the 30 level, which is deemed by many as the ‘oversold’ threshold. WTI is finding itself in pretty much the same situation now. Thus, if recent history is anything to go by, we may see oil prices rise from here. So far however we haven’t seen any distinct bullish indications, but we are anticipating it.

For WTI to turn bullish it will need to break above some resistance levels now. Monday’s high at $48.65, for example, is such a level since it is located above the 200-day moving average. If oil were to get there, it may trigger a short-covering response from the bearish camp. That being said, the buyers would do very well to push the price of WTI back towards the old key support level of $50.80, which may turn into resistance upon re-test. Further resistance is seen at $52.50, the last support level pre breakdown.

For now though, the path of least resistance remains to the downside. If WTI continues to hold below Monday’s low at $47.95 then the next bearish objective would be at $47.20, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

17.03.14 WTI

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil trading OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.