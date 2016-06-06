Crude s hesitation around 50 could end soon

Oil prices were trading noticeably higher this morning. A barrel of oil cost $50.80 in London while the US contract was trading at $49.85. Brent […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2016 7:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices were trading noticeably higher this morning. A barrel of oil cost $50.80 in London while the US contract was trading at $49.85. Brent was thus just shy of this year’s high of about $50.85 hit last week, while WTI was not too far off its own 2016 high of $50.20 achieved a couple of weeks ago. However at the time of this writing, both contracts eased off their highs as fresh remarks from Janet Yellen was met with a bit of a “risk-off” response in the markets as equities and oil both eased off their highs and the dollar turned volatile. In a nutshell, the Fed’s chairwoman kept alive the idea of a summer rate increase but her acknowledgement of the poor jobs data in May and the consequences of a Brexit on US monetary policy led to speculation that a rate increase could be delayed further out. Sure enough, US equities were quick to bounce back and the dollar gave up its initial gains made in the immediate aftermath of Yellen’s comments.

But despite the late selling, both oil contracts were still just about holding in the positive territory for the day as we went to press. Oil prices have been finding support from various sources of late. Obviously we can’t ignore the temporary influence of supply disruptions in places such as Nigeria, as well as the indirect impact of an overall weaker US dollar on the buck-denominated commodity. But these factors play second fiddle to growing expectations of a tighter oil market later this year which remains the primary driver behind oil prices at the moment. Although Baker Hughes reported the biggest rise in the US oil rig count this year, namely nine rigs, this could just be a one off or an outlier rather than the start of a new trend. But more important is how resilient crude has been to this and other oil-bearish news, such as the inaction from the OPEC last week. To us, the refusal of oil prices to go down on bad news suggests that it may be just a matter of time before WTI prices climb decisively above $50 a barrel again. That being said, we don’t expect to see oil prices rise more than $70 a barrel this year as shale producers could simply step back in and flood the market with more oil in this competitive market.

The key risk to the above bullish scenario is if US oil production stops declining now that the rig counts there have increased once again. A small and sustained rise in US oil production, if seen, could turn sentiment sour very quickly for the rest of the major oil producers are pumping oil near record levels and Iran is continuing to increase its market share. The weekly oil data from the American Petroleum Institute and the US Department of Energy will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

From a technical perspective, WTI’s tight consolidation just below the psychologically-important $50 hurdle suggests that a breakout above this level may be imminent. The hesitation here has allowed the RSI momentum indicator to unwind from “overbought” levels of 70 mainly through time than price action, which is bullish. The RSI is also holding above its own bullish trend line, suggesting the bullish momentum remains strong. But for oil to make a decisive move higher, $50 needs to be cleared soon, otherwise a deeper correction may be required in order to encourage buying interest. Generally speaking, the outlook on WTI remains bullish for as long as it remains within the bullish channel.

16.06.06 wti

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil API OPEC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.