Crude oil plunges 5 per cent

Crude oil prices have plunged today with Brent and WTI both shedding around 5 per cent each at the time of this writing.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 5, 2016 7:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices have plunged today with Brent and WTI both shedding around 5 per cent each at the time of this writing. Crude prices have dropped this sharply because of several reasons. You have the dollar strengthening, risk aversion rising because of the ongoing Brexit saga and then there is the actual supply and demand aspects to consider on top of all this.

Genscape, for example, expects to see a 230 thousand barrel build at Cushing this week. It remains to be seen if Genscape will be proven correct: the official crude oil data from the EIA will be released on Thursday, a day later than usual because of the Independence Day in the US on Monday. The impact of temporary supply outages are waning and production from various regions that had been affected are coming back online, such as Nigeria where crude output rose in June following repairs to infrastructure that had been damaged by militant attacks, according to a Bloomberg survey. In addition, the sharp decline in the rig counts have ended and in recent weeks they have generally been rising. Although it will still take weeks before this potentially translates into an actual rise in US oil output, the markets, being forward-looking, are starting to price that possibility. Indeed, net long positions were reduced sharply in the week to 28 June. According to CFTC, they were reduced by 28,000 contracts for WTI. Data from ICE shows a similar reading for Brent: they were down some 20,000 during the same period.

There is an element of speculative selling pressure too, especially with WTI making a couple of lower highs recently as it failed to hold above the $50 handle after several failed attempts. Consequently, the technical outlook on WTI is no longer bullish in the short term.

As far as the longer term outlook is concerned, we continue to think oil prices will consolidate in a range between $50 and $70 in the second half of this year due primarily to strong demand further reducing the supply surplus. In terms of the long-term technical outlook, well the 200-day moving average for WTI is pointing higher now and the 50-day SMA is likewise rising, while major support levels such as $42/43 are still intact. So the longer-term outlook is still bullish. Indeed, WTI could be forming a bullish flag pattern on its daily chart, which is a bullish continuation formation. So things could change very quickly in the coming days or weeks. Bearish speculators, selling because of strong downward momentum near the lows, will need to be wary about the prospects of a short-squeeze rally.

Like WTI, Brent has broken below its own bullish channel now and is likely to head towards and test the prior reference point and support at $47.00 soon. A closing break below that level, if seen, could potentially pave the way for an eventual drop towards the 200 MA at $42.50/65 area. But like WTI, both the 50 and 200 MAs are pointing higher; this tells us objectively that the longer term trend remains bullish and that what were are seeing now could be a mere correction before another potential rally.

16.07.05 brent 16.07.05 wti

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil trading WTI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.