Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 3, 2023 1:08 PM
88 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The big news this morning came from the OPEC+, with Saudi deciding to extend its voluntary cuts of 1 million barrels per day through August and Russia saying it will cut its exports by 500K bpd in August. The news sent oil prices spiking higher this morning, with Brent jumping around $1.80 (or 2.45%) in initial reaction from the day’s low, before easing off their highs.

Will it be different this time?

The key question remains as to whether oil prices will buck the recent trend of being unable to maintain their OPEC-related gains. Every time prices have jumped on the back of supply cuts from the group, traders have sold into that move amid scepticism over the efficacy of these cuts when Russia has consistently produced and sold more oil than agreed. Will it be different this time?

Well, judging by the somewhat muted response, traders clearly want to see evidence that Russia will be complying.

 

What else is holding back crude oil?

 

There are also ongoing concerns about demand, as evidenced, for example, by this morning’s release of the latest or revised PMIs, showing falling activity across the global manufacturing sector.

 

Fears about the strength of the global economy intensified after major central banks tightened monetary policy further in recent weeks, with some pushing interest rates higher than had been expected just a month or so ago.

 

Crude oil outlook is positive

 

But the efforts of the OPEC+ will not go to vain. Supply should continue to tighten as we go deeper in the second half of this year. I think it is a matter of time before we see oil prices start to trend decisively higher. That is assuming members of the group will comply with their cuts and there are no major demand shocks. So, our crude oil outlook remains bullish.

 

Crude oil outlook: Technical analysis

Brent oil broke – on a daily closing basis – above the key $75 level on Friday, before extending higher on the back of Saudi/Russia news this morning. A positive close today would appease the bulls – especially if we also see a break above the $77.00 resistance level, where Brent oil has consistently struggled. A decisive move above $77.00 could pave the way for follow-up technical buying towards $80.00 or even higher.

It is worth noting that oil prices have been fairly stable over the past couple of months or so, with Brent finding consistent support around the $72.00 level and resistance circa $77.00. With the market expected to tighten further in the months ahead, a bullish breakout from this $5 range would give us a projected measured target of $83.00 ($77.00 + $5). In other words, a rally back to the 200-day moving average.

In short, the crude oil outlook remains positive after much of the selling pressure was absorbed successfully in June, and in light of the ongoing OPEC+ intervention.

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.